WEST NEWBURY – West Newbury taxpayers received some good fiscal news just in time for the New Year. Town Manager Angus Jennings has announced the recently set tax rate is the lowest it’s been since fiscal year 2010.
Jennings acknowledges the downward adjustment – from $14.88 per $1,000 of assessed value last fiscal year to $13.01 per $1,000 in fiscal year 2022 – was due in large part to significant increases in real estate values, but believes this wasn’t the only factor.
“This year, the value of the town properties increased by almost 15% as the real estate prices skyrocketed,” said Rich Baker of the Board of Assessors. The tax rate had to drop because home values rose significantly while spending stayed the same.
“We are expecting that the average tax bill will be about the same as last year,” Baker said.
But Jennings also attributes the change to increased assessments of utilities’ values which were a result of adjustments recommended by a consultant the assessors hired last summer. Utility assessments are now more in keeping with recently updated allowable utility valuation at the state level. The $8,500 consulting fee that voters approved in May 2021 “has more than paid for itself,” said Jennings.
Even though assessed home values rose in many cases this year, in keeping with increases in the sales and real estate market, he said the significant reduction in the tax rate will result in a reduction in most property owners’ tax bills.
According to records, West Newbury needed to raise $22 million to cover expenditures approved by the Town Meeting last spring. When town accountant and business manager Stephanie Frontiera factored in $7.07 million in receipts and other revenue sources, a remaining balance of $14.9 million needed to be raised by a real and property tax levy.
The town’s allowable levy limit is $15.3 million, or a maximum of $16.5 million when debt exclusions are factored in. Last year’s limit was $14.7 million. The recapitulation sheet also lists $1.1 million in free cash and $200,000 appropriated after July 1, 2021 specifically to reduce the tax rate. The levy percentage breaks down into 97% residential, 0.87% commercial, 0.2% industrial, with 1.9% classified as personal.
The state “cherry sheet” estimates were listed as $410,121, with $9,403 in offsets. The calculation factors in $1.1 million in free cash, $1.7 million in Enterprise funds, and $938,938 in Community Preservation Act funds, among other revenue sources.
“Great work by a lot of people, but kudos in particular to Stephanie who has been working day and night to get this over the finish line,” Jennings stated, emphasizing that although the increase in assessed values was the primary contributing factor, the lower tax rate “also speaks to strong budgeting, and internal controls to keep spending within budget.”
