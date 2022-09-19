NEWBURY — Faulty directions from Google Maps is disrupting workflow at a housing development on Green Street, Town Planner Martha Taylor reported to the Planning Board recently.
The free web map platform is directing vehicles – mostly concrete mixers and other types of construction vehicles – to Crane Properties’ three-lot subdivision on Green Street, which it shows as being located in the middle of a field via a cul-de-sac nearby.
Michael Dos Santos of Crane Properties, a real estate development firm, bought the property from Eva Jackman, trustee of 68 Green Street Realty Trust, with subdivision approval in place.
The Planning Board granted approval in December 2020.
“Google Maps is actually sending people down Noyes Lane to get to 68 Green St. – which makes absolutely no sense in the world,” Taylor said.
She has filed a correction with Google twice, but the problem had not been corrected as of last week.
“It’s just been an ongoing issue,” she said, adding that vendors are being told not to follow Google Maps to get to the site. She told the board she was working with Dos Santos to brainstorm other solutions for successfully getting vehicles to the site.
Snafus with mapping platforms are not as uncommon as some may think.
Google Maps data is updated 50 million times each day, according to Bonnie Pericolosi, director of product management for Google Maps Platform, in a recently published article about mapping platform reliability.
The task of keeping geospatial data current grew exponentially during the global pandemic when stores, restaurants and other businesses were frequently reducing hours, closing shops, and then reopening.
Local and national news reports have confirmed dramatic incidences of mapping platforms leading people to drive into lakes or dangle off 100-foot cliffs in the dark.
A detour in Denver led dozens of drivers into a mud pit while in another state, a woman arrived home from work to find her residence had been demolished when the wrecking company used an incorrect listing from a mapping platform.
Newbury Planning Board members reported mix-ups that sent visitors en route to their homes to addresses in West Newbury, or people receiving deliveries meant for others because the delivery service followed an incorrect listing on a mapping site.
“We’ve got a lot of pizza deliveries,” quipped Chairperson Larry Murphy.
“I hope it was good pizza,” Taylor joked.
To submit a correction request with a commercial map provider such as Google, TomTom, Garmin – or with an Android phone, visit the government website: www.gps.gov/support/user/mapfix
In other business, Town Planner Peter Paicos attempted to clarify an apparent misconception regarding recent work on the town’s master plan. Work on the plan has resumed following a multiyear hiatus.
Principal Emily Keys Innes of the planning and design firm Innes Associates LTD of Byfield is working to unify the document’s format and make the language and “voice” consistent.
She was not changing the plan itself, Paicos stressed – except where the “data was stale.” He noted “a majority of our master plan was already done – we had input from a lot of work groups – which is great.”
A previous consultant, Community Opportunities Group, helped town planners gather information early in the development process to update the town’s 2006 master plan.
A master plan survey was conducted in 2016. The public was afforded an opportunity to weigh in with input at a forum on June 15, 2016. But when Newbury reached out to the consultant to continue the work, the town learned it was no longer offering this type of service.
The global pandemic and other conflicts put the process on hold until recently. Colleague Leslie Mathews thanked Paicos for the clarification, saying, “There is a big question mark (with the public) over the master plan and how it’s being handled.”
The Planning Board is expected to adopt the town’s new master plan by the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.