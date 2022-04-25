WEST NEWBURY — Pastor Manny Cumplido of West Newbury Congregational Church on Main Street invites parents, grandparents and anyone seeking to establish a more meaningful faith in their family to a conference unlike any other.
Held at the church on Saturday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., "The Gospel Shaped Family Conference" features speakers from around the country ready to engage and empower families.
According to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, Americans are more stressed than ever, and parents especially so. The conference seeks to foster healthy marriages, and support families in raising children and grandchildren with a deep, lasting, culture-transforming faith in Christ, says Cumplido.
Attendees will learn to apply the gospel to marriage, parenting and grandparenting, and build the confidence needed to have key conversations with family members about critical topics from a biblical perspective. Participants receive resources to help teach the core truths of the Christian faith; learn practical ways to replace culture’s influence with biblical truth; and glean ideas to help children and grandchildren mature in faith.
They will interact with pastors, speakers and family ministry experts while connecting with other parents and grandparents for encouragement and support.
Lunch and child care are available. Tickets are $20 each or $30 per couple, and can be purchased at bit.ly/gsftickets. Use the discount code "Easter" for 50% off tickets before Saturday, April 30. For child care, visit: bit.ly/gsfkids.
