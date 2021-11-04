AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove credited personalized campaigning and an attention to detail for her reelection victory Tuesday.
The municipal election turned out to be a big one for Gove – who picked up almost 1,300 more votes than she received two years ago – to handily win reelection to her second term. She was running for a two-term term for mayor against state Rep. Jim Kelcourse.
Gove received 3,611 votes to 2,307 for Kelcourse, according to unofficial results. The mayor also improved her margin of victory compared to her win over then-Mayor Ken Gray in 2019.
In that race, Gove won with 2,318 votes to 2,155 for Gray out of 4,495 ballots cast. The voter turnout was 36%.
City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom said there was a 44.1% voter turnout Tuesday, with 5,940 of the city’s 13,466 registered voters going to the polls. The 2017 and 2015 municipal elections both saw a 26% turnout.
“Over the last two years, we have worked really hard to communicate with folks who live and work in Amesbury,” Gove said Wednesday. “I’d say that the residents and electorate are more engaged than ever. They better understand municipal government and how it works and are more passionate about what happens in their community and they showed that by coming out yesterday.”
Staying true to her core values of communication and transparency, as well as paying close attention to infrastructure, economic development and student-centered education, were also key ingredients to her electoral success, Gove said.
“Obviously, we have some really important work to do in expanding our commercial capacity and bringing more businesses to town,” Gove said. “We have made great progress in the last few years regarding maintenance and improvements to our buildings, facilities and infrastructure. We want to keep that going.”
She also credited her attendance at more than 20 meet-and-greet events in local homes as an example of a more personalized style of campaigning that served her well.
“We want to make sure that we have the opportunity to hold more one-to-one conversations with people in a smaller group environment where people are more comfortable and have the time and space to talk about what is important to them,” the mayor said.
Gove said she found that affordability remains a concern among residents.
“We continue to see real estate prices increase and there is a real demand for the real estate in this area,” Gove said. “The pandemic played a big role in all of that, too. So we are working on affordable housing opportunities and we have started working with the MVRTA (regional bus system) on transportation.”
Being able to walk around the city was another issue that came up a lot on the campaign trail.
“People have this desire to be able to move around town without their cars. This was sort of a new conversation from all corners of the community,” she said. “We will be talking a lot more about that.”
According to state records, Kelcourse outspent the mayor by more than $9,500 in September.
“We definitely run a more grassroots, low-budget type of campaign,” Gove said. “It really isn’t about the money. It is about the conversations and the people that we get to talk to. That doesn’t take a lot of money to do. We also stayed really active on social media and on our website and e-newsletters and communicating on a diversity of platforms.”
If Gove runs for reelection again in 2023, it will be for a four-year term after passage of a ballot question Tuesday. That question – which passed 3,965 to 1,794 – will increase the mayor’s term to four years for the next election.
The second ballot question was approved 4,255 to 1,396 and will make the School Committee chairmanship a position elected by the committee. At present, the mayor automatically serves as chair.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
