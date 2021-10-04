AMESBURY — The incumbent mayor and a challenger will face off in a debate sponsored by The Daily News on Tuesday night in the Amesbury High School auditorium.
Mayor Kassandra Gove is seeking her second term and is being challenged by James Kelcourse, a former city councilor and current Republican member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
The event starts at 7 p.m. with moderator Richard K. Lodge posing questions to District 5 City Council candidates Peter Frey and Joe McMilleon.
From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lodge will question Gove and Kelcourse, who are running for a seat that carries a four-year term for the first time.
The debate will be broadcast live by Amesbury Community Television on Channels 12 and 18, and will be rebroadcast multiple days and times on both channels leading up to the election, according to ACTV Executive Director Russell Munroe Jr.
The Daily News received a number of suggested questions and Lodge, the newspaper’s editor, will choose from among those to pose to the candidates. The public is invited to attend but no questions will be taken from the audience that night.
In keeping with the policy voted by the School Committee relating to Amesbury public school buildings, everyone in the auditorium on Tuesday night must wear a mask and practice social distancing, as recommended by state health officials.
The city election is Nov. 2.
