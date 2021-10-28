AMESBURY — The two candidates for mayor are coming down on opposite sides of the debate over whether to keep the Amesbury High School mascot.
The School Committee created a mascot review committee in May to work out whether the district should phase out the AHS Indian mascot over a five-year period.
The mascot review committee was given three months to make its recommendation to Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, who is expected to make her recommendation to the School Committee Nov. 8.
None of the current School Committee members are running in contested races in the Nov. 2 municipal election. But School Committee chairwoman, Mayor Kassandra Gove is running for another, two-year term against State Rep. Jim Kelcourse.
Gove, a member of the AHS Class of 2003, said in an email that she has a personal opinion on the mascot issue but also has a job to do in following School Committee policy and receiving the results and recommendation from the review committee.
“Personally, I believe it’s time for us to begin the process to change the mascot,” Gove said. “If the School Committee approves a change, it won’t happen overnight. I’m sure a lot of people haven’t noticed, but the Indian already is not included on many of the high school’s athletic uniforms, and it has changed many times over the years.”
Gove also said her high school memories are not tied to the mascot but are linked to her experiences, classes, teachers and friends.
Kelcourse, a member of the AHS Class of 1992, said he would vote to keep the mascot, if he could.
“The Amesbury Indian instills a sense of pride and teaches us the history of the region and of the city,” Kelcourse said. “If the Amesbury Indian was derogatory in any way, shape or form, then we should do away with it. But it is not.”
Sam Wilmot, a member of the mascot review committee, said he believes McAndrews pushed a decision the issue past the Nov. 2 municipal election.
“I think this vote was delayed on purpose because we were given 90 days to do this,” Wilmot said. “But we only had two quorums at the end of the 90 days because people weren’t showing up. As far as I’m concerned, we should have had a no finding decision and just moved on from there.”
McAndrews said she had given the mascot review committee an extra 30 days to work on the project in order to give more families a chance to take the public survey, which was released earlier this month.
“There was no conspiracy here,” she said. “The root of this is to make sure that kids and families had an opportunity to participate in the survey. That is what delayed the process.”
