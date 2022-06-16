AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove will be make an appearance Thursday night as one of 16 guest spellers competing for the top prize in Amesbury Community Theatre’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
The show centers on a fictional spelling bee set at geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the spelling bee, run by three equally quirky adults.
Gove will appear in the opening night performance on Thursday at 7 p.m. Other Amesbury guest spellers include former District 3 City Councilor Matt Einson and Amesbury Public Schools secretary Carol Lynn Bartlett.
The main cast also features Amesbury High School students Trevor Landry, Julia Silva and recent graduate Hannah Balaam. Other “spellers” include Jake White, Laurel Ballantyne and Mathew Scharn.
The show will take place at the Amesbury Community Theatre studio at 109 R Main St.
Showtimes are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. A matinee will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday and an evening show will be offered at 7.
Tickets are $20 and are available by calling the ACT box office at 978-518-7752. Limited tickets will also be available at the door.
