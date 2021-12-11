BYFIELD — The Governor's Academy was the recent recipient of a $250,000 Educational Leadership Grant from the Edward E. Ford Foundation.
According to a press release, the grant will help support a new 6,800-square-foot, state of the art coastal studies facility known as the Alfond Center which is set to break ground on campus next year.
The Alfond Center was designed in partnership with scientists from the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole and was designed to take advantage of the academy's unique location on the banks of the Parker River and Great Marsh.
The academy is also expected to establish a Bass Institute to support a range of programmatic initiatives. The matching $250,000 grant was also received on a 1:4 matching basis which must be met by Dec. 31, 2023.
“It’s clear that the E.E. Ford Foundation was impressed by the work that we are already doing to engage our students and will do on an even greater scale for coastal research through the unique opportunities created by the Alfond Center,” Head of School Dr. Peter H. Quimby said in a press release. “They share our belief that inviting our students to wrestle with messy data, and challenging them to take part in answering questions that solve real-world problems, has tremendous value at the secondary school level, and they are excited to see what we can accomplish through this initiative.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.