It was Graduation Day in Greater Newburyport over the weekend as graduating seniors received their diplomas at area high schools, including Newburyport, Amesbury and Triton Regional high schools. Ceremonies had to be moved inside due to the chilly, rainy weather. Amesbury High's graduation was held Friday while Triton seniors graduated Saturday and Newburyport High's commencement was Sunday.   

