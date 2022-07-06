WEST NEWBURY — With summer officially underway, the young and the young at heart are invited to the grand opening of the new Page Elementary School playground next week.
Work on the recreational structure behind the school continues with Public Works Director Wayne Amaral anticipating the job will be completed by the end of this week. A public ribbon cutting at the site is slated for July 12 at 5 p.m.
In spring 2020, voters at a Special Town Meeting voters approved use of $462,857 in Community Preservation Act money to build a handicapped-accessible play structure and resolve drainage issues in the schoolyard.
Voters at the outdoor meeting debated the motion for a half hour. The Finance Committee was split over the plan and some voters called the request “an enormous expenditure” and an “absurd” amount of money to pull from the Community Preservation Act account.
They suggested fundraising, seeking grants, and – in light of the pandemic – first seeing what’s in store for schools that fall.
But the majority supported the expense, saying it is important for all children to have a safe, inspiring place to play. A $20,000 state grant received in 2019 was also applied to the project.
Parent Tricia Sabulis – whose daughter uses a wheelchair – began spearheading the effort in 2019, but issues related to the pandemic affected progress.
“My daughter loves the playground even though her wheelchair can’t even roll onto the surface without being pulled backwards and on two wheels – just imagine how much she would love being able to actually play,” Sabulis said when pitching the idea to town officials more than two years ago.
“The community’s main focus for this project was to create an inclusive playground that welcomes all types of users,” Amaral said last week.
As part of the design process, the playground committee received hundreds of concept drawings and ideas from Page students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Youngsters were asked to respond to the phrase: “At the Page playground, I would love to see … .”
Some of the 300 responses included “swings that are not broken,” “ a rock wall,” “a huge cargo net” and monkey bars in three sizes. Many students asked to have ramps installed for wheelchairs and crutches so all children could play together at recess.
The school’s previous playground, built in the late 1990s, had broken equipment and was hampered by seasonal flooding and the pooling of water, which rendered it unusable for three to four months a year. The town’s building inspector advised that the playground did not comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and the wood chip base was “not up to current standards.”
Since Amaral’s focus is typically on responsibilities such as road construction and maintenance, drainage infrastructure, tree removal and mowing, he admits he has enjoyed being involved in a project that he knows will bring the community fun and excitement.
“We look forward to seeing this playground become a gathering place for families and friends to play for many years to come,” Amaral said Friday.
A smaller playground on the grass in front of the school is not handicapped accessible and would have to be addressed by the town at some point as well.
