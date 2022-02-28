NORTH ANDOVER — Former Amesbury Mayor Ken Gray has announced that he is seriously thinking of running for state Senate.
The Osgood Street resident told The Daily News that he has formed a campaign committee for a state Senate candidacy in the newly-redistricted Second Essex and Middlesex District.
The new seat will represent Amesbury, Andover, Merrimac, Tewksbury and Wilmington as well as parts of Haverhill and North Andover when it goes into effect next year.
The Republican said he has also taken out nomination papers to run for state Senate because, as Gray said, the Massachusetts State House could use a breath of fresh air.
"There's a lot of divisiveness out there and it has been going on for a long, long time. We need to get past this and work with each other," Gray said. "The people on the left move to the center, and the people on the right move to the center on the issues that communities need. That is what I have done, frequently and successfully."
Gray served three, two-year terms as Amesbury mayor from 2014-2020 but lost his fourth bid for reelection to current Mayor Kassandra Gove in 2019.
The former mayor first ran on a platform of controlling Amesbury's property taxes in 2013. He was quick to point out that the city homeowners saw a reduction in their tax rate from $20.97 down to $17.18 during his time in office.
He also said that his former administration attracted roughly $200 million in new development to Amesbury, including the $70 million, Maples Crossing sports complex that is under construction on South Hunt Road.
The Gray administration also ran a successful campaign in 2019 to pass a $60.5 million debt exclusion to build the now under-construction Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School which is expected to open next year.
Gray earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Northeastern University and worked as a senior vice president of sales and marketing for Aseco Corp and Delta Design Inc. He also started his own business, Northwave Technologies after inventing a robot that automated semiconductor chip testing.
The 71-year-old Gray said that too many state lawmakers are career politicians and he would approach the potential state senate job from an executive background.
"I think there is a lot of crossover between private sector business operations and the operation of executive management in the public sector," Gray said. "A lot of that has to do with financial policies and procedures, as well as management techniques.”
Gray also pointed to his experience working with and supporting Democrat state lawmakers such as former First Essex District state Sen. Kathleen O'Connor Ives of Newburyport and her successor, Methuen's Diana DiZoglio.
“I have publicly supported the last two Democratic senators in this district, that's because I worked with them successfully and we were getting things done for Amesbury," Gray said.
The father of four and grandfather of six also said he is interested in exploring a bid for state senate, due in many ways, to his two daughters and four grandchildren who live and attend public schools in North Andover.
"For the most part, our interaction with government is local," Gray said. "That means the education of our children, providing public safety, picking up the trash, plowing the streets in the winter and providing services for our elderly, our veterans and our youth. All of these interactions are done at the local level and I have that experience. I know what these communities need and that is the voice that I want to bring to Beacon Hill."
While he has a lot of thinking to do before reaching a final decision on whether or not he will run for state Senate, Gray said he is taking these early steps to make sure he is fully prepared and committed if he does.
Gray must obtain 300 signatures of registered voters in order to appear on a ballot.
He has sat on the board of directors of the Merrimack River Watershed Council, as well as the Pettengill House since 2020 and had also been up for the job of town manager in Dracut and town administrator in Harwich in 2020 but was not selected for either position.
