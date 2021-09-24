NEWBURYPORT — Wildlife refuge staff members have been digging runnels this week – short, small channels in which water can ebb and flow – as part of a project designed to ensure the health and longevity of the salt marshes.
The goal of the project at the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge is to restore the hydrology of the marshes, which have changed a lot over the past eight years or so due to sea level rise and human-made alterations.
Farmers, for example, have not only cut the grass in the marsh in the past while haying, but they added berms and ditches to the marshes as well.
The problem with berms and ditches is that they have been causing water to pool.
“There are areas in Salisbury and Essex where whole marshes are basically turning to pools, which is not good because once a marsh loses vegetation, it can’t keep up with sea level rising,” said refuge wildlife biologist Nancy Pau.
Over the past several years, refuge staff have developed a series of low-cost techniques that work with nature to address the problem.
Runnels allow water to ebb and flow so marshes are not overwhelmed and vegetation can grow.
Refuge staff members have been using machines to dig runnels this week, but they are careful to only allow the “smallest amount of disturbance to the marsh, to get the water to do what it should be doing,” Pau explained.
The runnels are about 20 inches wide and 12 inches deep, she said.
After using machinery this week, the refuge staff will switch to hand tools in early October to complete the work.
In the spring, they will work on restoring the tidal network.
Farmers put too many ditches in the marshes, which Pau said is “like poking a hole in a balloon.”
There are so many ditches that the water is clogging and there is not enough pressure for the water to ebb and flow through all the channels.
The refuge staff plans to use hay to fill many of the ditches.
In areas where water previously traveled through four ditches, it will now go through just one.
Staff members are also building microtopography mounds for salt marsh sparrows, which is the only bird species that lives exclusively in Eastern U.S. salt marshes.
Though the sparrow population, dating back 20 years, has not shown a decline in this area, numbers are declining by about 9% each year in the rest of the region, Pau said.
At that rate, sparrows could be extinct by 2050 if something does not change over the next decade, the biologist said.
Female sparrows build a nest in the salt marsh, lay and incubate their eggs, and feed their chicks until they are big enough to leave the nest — all in a race before the tide floods after 28 days.
As sea levels rise though, the marshes flood more and more, affecting the vegetation that sparrows use to make nests.
As part of this project, the refugee staff wants to help these sparrows, so they are building mounds where the birds can nest.
Other efforts to address the health of the Great Marsh across the state have been undertaken by the Trustees of Reservations in the salt marsh around Old Town Hill in Newbury, Mass Audubon, Greenbelt and the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.
Much of these efforts are funded by state and federal grants. The refuge received most of its grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“We are doing a holistic landscape approach to make sure that the Great Marsh will be healthy going forward,” Pau said.
“When you look at climate change and all that is happening, it’s kind of depressing,” she said. “For the first time, we are feeling very hopeful that we actually have a set of tools to do something and to keep the marsh healthy.”
