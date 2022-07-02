NEWBURYPORT — More than 6,000 riders, including about 55 from Greater Newburyport, will pedal in the Pan-Mass Challenge on Aug. 6-7.
The area riders are from Amesbury, Byfield, Georgetown, Merrimac, Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury, along with Seabrook and South Hampton in New Hampshire.
The Pan-Mass Challenge features 16 routes ranging between 25 and 210 miles and is a major athletic fundraiser, with every rider-raised dollar going to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and accounting for 55% of its Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue, according to a press release.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the Pan-Mass Challenge has raised more than $114 million for Dana-Farber, bringing its 42-year contribution to $831 million.
The goal is to top last year’s record-breaking donation and raise $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber.
Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the Pan-Mass Challenge, said he is optimistic.
“We’re coming off of a record-breaking fundraising year for Dana-Farber, and we’re thrilled to be ‘back in the saddle’ this summer, bringing our PMC community together for our first traditional PMC weekend since 2019 with our sights set on making an even bigger impact in the fight against cancer,” Starr said in the release.
“We are so inspired by the dedication of our riders, volunteers, donors, sponsors and community members throughout the last two challenging years and can’t wait to see everyone on the road this August for the 43rd PMC,” he added.
Pan-Mass Challenge 2022 is designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer and more than 800 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, the release said.
More than 150 Dana-Farber employees are committed to the cause as riders and volunteers as well, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.
The Pan-Mass Challenge is presented by the Red Sox Foundation and M&T Bank. To make a financial contribution to a rider from your community or to register as a rider, visit www.pmc.org or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2022 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.