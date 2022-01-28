PLUM ISLAND — Well before the first snowflakes of what could be Saturday's record-breaking snowstorm was predicted to fall upon Greater Newburyport, residents and community leaders spent much of Friday preparing for the winter blast as best as possible.
By noontime Friday, Salisbury, Amesbury and Newburyport officials declared snow emergencies in their communities starting as early as 6 p.m. Around the same time, Plum Island residents and others listened closely as the Merrimack River Beach Alliance met virtually to discuss how the storm would affect the fragile coastline. Newbury's fire and police chiefs were also expected to meet around noon to map out the best strategy of making sure island residents have access to emergency services if necessary.
Greater Newburyport is expected to receive as much as 2 feet of snow during the storm which is predicted to begin late Friday night and continue well into Saturday night. The massive nor'easter could feature blizzard-like conditions and lead to potential coastal flooding and power outages.
Newburyport Department of Public Services Director Anthony Furnari said 24 employees, supplemented by 24 contractors, will be out keeping city streets as clear as possible. Unlike the region's first impactful snow storm weeks ago, Furnari's department will not be shorthanded. During that earlier storm, there were absences due to COVID-19 cases.
"We have a full staff," Furnari said, adding that because the storm is happening on a non-school day, it gives workers added time to clean up.
Furnari said the city would be "enforcing cars off the street due to the severity of this storm."
During a Zoom meeting of the Merrimack River Beach Alliance on Friday morning, Newburyport fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said his staff will be talking with those in the flood plain area on Plum Island ahead of the storm.
Extra emergency crews will be on standby, monitoring the situation for roadway washouts and concerns related to propane tanks and utilities on the island, he said.
Jamie Tuccolo, deputy director of Newburyport Department of Public Services, said that the last valve pit on 75th Street has been shut off until the storm passes as a precaution. Another home on Reservation Terrace has had its utilities disconnected due to concerns about the high tide.
Tom Saab of Salisbury said that someone needs to call on the governor to immediately declare an emergency for Salisbury Beach and Plum Island, so that the cleanup of sand from roadways can begin Monday with no delays.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, acknowledged Saab's concern and said that those conversations would take place.
"If we have to activate resources, we are going to do that," Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said.
He noted that residents should refer to www.cityofnewburyport.com and the city's social media channels for the latest updates during the storm. Reverse 9-1-1 calls will also be utilized.
Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington said the town will post updates at www.salisburyma.gov and the town's social media pages, as well as use Code Red alerts.
Shelters are being set up at the Newburyport Salvation Army and the Plum Island Taxpayers & Associates Hall in Newbury with the Salisbury Council on Aging building available if necessary.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said he and fire Chief Scott Carrigan will be monitoring Beach Road and Route 286 during Saturday's two high tides. High tides are scheduled for roughly 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Should those roads become impassible, a National Guard high-water vehicle may be used to reach stranded residents in need of help.
"This is obviously a serious winter storm and people should prepare accordingly," Fowler said.
Salisbury Beach Betterment Association President Bill Grellich said beach area residents were anxious Friday morning.
"Obviously, you should be concerned if you live on the beach," Greilich said. "We know that we have a so-called hotspot between public access ways 6 and 7. That is an area that really is sort of our ground zero. That area gets battered and got hit very had during the Nor'easter we had two weeks ago. This storm should probably exceed that, in terms of intensity."
Most of the sacrificial sand dunes in the area of public access ways 6 and 7, he added, were washed away during the most recent winter storm two weeks ago.
"We are obviously very, very concerned about that as well," Greilich said. "We also have these astronomical tides with the new moon coming. So that is obviously a bit of a double whammy with the storm if it hits at the same time."
Plum Island Taxpayers Association president Ron Barrett, who was leading efforts at Plum Island Hall Friday afternoon, said the building would be open during the storm where cots, coffee and food will be available. Because the building has its own generator, should Plum Island lose power, residents can be assured of a warm, well lit place to ride out the storm.
"You never know what's going to happen," Barrett said.
Newbury police Chief John Lucey Jr. said an ambulance, fire engine and police cruiser would be stationed at Plum Island Hall for the duration of the storm. There are no plans to close the island or require residents to leave but Lucey said beach access points and Plum Island Center would be closed and barricaded to discourage storm watchers. Police will be monitoring those points to ensure people stay away.
"There will also be emergency staffing in Byfield and Old Town. This is to facilitate a quick, safe response to any emergencies that may arise in those areas as well. I have also been in close and frequent communications with Newbury Department of Public Works and they are fully staffed and ready to respond to this event,' Lucey wrote in a separate statement.
Lucey did encourage Plum Island residents to leave the island if they have somewhere to go during the storm.
"That's not a bad idea," Lucey said.
