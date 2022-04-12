WEST NEWBURY — The Chuckwagon Derby, a districtwide program for Cub Scouts throughout Greater Newburyport, will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill Pond.
Cub Scout Pack 21, representing Newburyport, will be hosting this program in unison with the Scouting Activities Committee to which Cub Scout packs throughout the region are invited.
The event is expected to last up to five hours with many activities planned. For more information, contact Pack 21 Cub Master Dan Logan of Newburyport by email: daninscouting@
