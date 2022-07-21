NEWBURYPORT — Oppressive heat and humidity Wednesday prompted the need for some adaptive measures for area children and police – a challenge they had no say in accepting.
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert and a hazardous weather outlook in eastern Essex County, with temperatures rising to the 90s in Greater Newburyport.
Temperatures are expected to remain in at least the high 80s throughout the week, peaking in the low 90s on Sunday before dropping to the mid-80s on Monday and the weather continuing to be hot into midweek.
Newburyport Youth Services Director Andrea Egmont said the hot weather Wednesday prompted she and her staff to make a few changes to the day’s plans, such as moving two outdoor sports clinics indoors. The NYS soccer program at Cashman Park made good use of the shade before ending early.
“We had to make some adjustments but we also lucked out in that a lot of our programs were ending relatively early today anyway,” Egmont said.
Children enrolled in this week’s NYS summer playground program spent most of their day playing water games.
“We’re keeping them wet and in the shade,” Egmont said.
NYS did, however, have to cancel Movie Night at City Hall on Wednesday.
“Anyone who has ever been upstairs at City Hall knows that that will not be a lovely place to be tonight,” Egmont said.
Katie Beal, program director at the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley in Salisbury, said she was running 123 children up and down a water slide on Maple Street.
Beal said her club already had an “Under the Sea” week of water activities planned for this week and, with a movie day scheduled for Thursday, the timing turned out to be perfect.
“The kids are learning about under-the-sea creatures and things like that and all of the games are geared toward water,” she said. “They played Drip, Drip, Drop yesterday and there are plenty of water balloon fights. Then, we go to Water Country on Friday.”
Beal said the children were a little tired from the heat but their spirits remained high Wednesday. She praised the work of her summertime employees and office staff.
“We have air-conditioned classrooms for the kids to do indoor activities in as well. So, we like to give them an hour inside and an hour outside and we are definitely keeping them very hydrated,” she said.
While kids could feel free to run around in sandals and shorts Wednesday, local police officers did not enjoy such freedoms.
Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said an officer has to make do with an additional 25 to 30 pounds of equipment, including a leather duty belt, firearm, magazine holders, a baton, handcuffs and a ballistic vest.
All the added equipment and the all-black uniforms can become daunting to police officers on a hot day, especially when they are required to be outside their air-conditioned cruisers for an extended period of time, according to Simons.
“We do talk about heat safety during roll call at the start of each shift and we encourage our officers to stay hydrated and fed throughout the course of the shift. We also continue to look out for each other and make sure that everyone is doing OK,” he said.
Although a heat wave can be an uncomfortable experience, Simons said Newburyport doesn’t endure the same weather patterns as communities in the South.
“There are areas in this country with police departments that deal with this type of weather for much more length and consistence of time than we have to here in New England,” he said. “We are fortunate to have some generally mild summers and the occasional heat wave. That is when we take those extra precautions, go out and do the best that we can.”
Simons advises residents to stay in air conditioning as much as possible during a heat wave, and to stay hydrated and out of the hot sun.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.