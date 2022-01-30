NEWBURYPORT — The Greater Newburyport area received between 12 and 16 inches of snow over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
There were no power outages reported in Newburyport, Mayor Sean Reardon said by phone Sunday.
As of noon, he had been in touch with some Plum Island residents, but had not heard of any major damage to homes.
Residents and elected officials had been concerned about the impact this storm would have on properties, especially along Reservation Terrace, which has experienced significant erosion over the years – predominantly due to the jetty.
Another storm Jan. 17 resulted in a home being condemned and more than a dozen others damaged by sand and flooding.
The mayor noted that a lot of residents found other places to stay for the weekend, so many would still need to assess any water damage to their properties.
Reardon was especially concerned about homes near 75th and 73rd streets, but said he had spoken to residents on both streets who were just grateful to have made it through the storm.
“I think the roads look awesome,” he said of the city in general, noting that Department of Public Service employees worked through Saturday night to keep up with plowing.
Reardon reminded residents that police would be out enforcing the city ordinance, which prohibits snow and ice from being thrown into the street.
“I’m really thankful for the Department of Public Services and our fire and police for working through the storm,” Reardon said.
Though Saturday was rough with a lot of snow and wind, there was “no real damage that we can see so far,” he said.
Reardon added that residents appeared to stay indoors and keep off the roads for the most part Saturday, for which he was grateful.
Lela Lischke Wright, who lives on Reservation Terrace with her husband, City Councilor at large Mark Wright, said the storm didn’t appear to hit Plum Island as hard as the storm a couple of weeks ago.
“Overall, we feel pretty fortunate that we did as well as we did,” she said.
Though her home was surrounded by water, nothing came inside this time, Wright said, noting that high tide was actually relatively dry.
About 30 minutes after high tide, some powerful waves rolled in and hit Reservation Terrace, though.
The waves only lasted about 25 minutes, but “that was a very intense 25 minutes,” she said. “It was splashing on our third-floor windows.”
Wright said neighbors have been helping out one another and checking in on each other to ensure everyone’s safety before, during and after the storm.
“The city has been great,” she added, saying that the mayor, the Fire Department and the Department of Public Services all checked in on residents throughout the storm.
“It’s really reassuring to not feel like you’re being left alone out here because we know that feeling all too well,” Wright said.
On Friday, the Merrimack River Beach Alliance hosted a meeting via Zoom with local, state and federal officials providing updates on Plum Island and Salisbury Beach.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers biologist Erika Mark provided an update on the Piscataqua River dredging project, which began in November.
As of Friday, approximately 241,000 cubic yards of material had been removed from the river with 62,000 cubic yards going to Newbury and 3,300 going to Salisbury, she said. The project is expected to be completed by April 1.
Army Corps of Engineers project manager Coral Siligato discussed the timeline for work on the Merrimack River dredging project, which is supposed to bring between 200,000 and 300,000 cubic yards of sand to Reservation Terrace.
Known by the Army Corps as the Newburyport Harbor dredge, the project recently received an additional $2.5 million in funding from the federal infrastructure bill.
Based on a survey last year, the Army Corps was looking at moving approximately 285,000 cubic yards of material from the river to Reservation Terrace, Siligato said, adding that they should have data from a new survey before Feb. 14.
The Army Corps expects to award a bid by mid- to late June, she said.
This project was supposed to begin last fall, but the Army Corps only received one bid for the project. The government expected the cost to be about $4.8 million, but the lone bid came in at $8.9 million, or nearly twice what was expected.
Siligato said the Army Corps is looking at options for this next bid cycle.
This could include making the 9-foot channel area of the dredge an optional bid item, she said.
The entrance to Newburyport Harbor has the bulk of the material, or about 250,000 cubic yards of sand, according to last year’s survey, Siligato said. Meanwhile, the 9-foot channel has closer to approximately 30,000 cubic yards and would require extra work to dredge.
Making the latter an optional bid item could ensure more success this time around.
If all goes according to plan, work to replace the sand on Reservation Terrace would start Sept. 1.
