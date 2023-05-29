DANVERS — Numerous students from Greater Newburyport recently graduated from St. John’s Prepratory School.

Amesbury: Theodore M. Batmaca, Silas Arjuna Cash, John Wilkinson Conrad, Brennan Seamus Hanratty, Michael Kevin Murphy Jr., Mason J. Simcox.

Byfield: Tanner Clark Ciano, Vaughn William DeAngelo.

Georgetown: Niccolo M. DiChicco, William Ashael Minor, Matthew Joseph Stauss, James Edward Trigilio.

Groveland: Daniel Robert Cantore, Tyler David Knox, Ian Louis Rose.

Newbury: Callum Michael Brown, Christopher William Brown, Evan Maddox Rosolowski, Owen Frank Vetree.

Newburyport: John Thomas Betz, Tucker Joseph Dunagan, Marcus Benjamin Duren, Matthew J. Finnegan, Quinn Daniel Fortuna, Nathaniel S. Gasperoni, Phineas J. Grinnings, Samuel Karam Joor, James Oliver Wauchope.

Rowley: Owen Bell, Peter S. DePasquale.

West Newbury: Wesley Cater Grant, Gustavo Robert Wood.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you