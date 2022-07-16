NEWBURYPORT — Local retired lawyer Charles Burnim will sing many of the standard songs of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s at the Senior Community Center on Wednesday starting at noon.
Burnim will sing for about an hour. He has performed as a volunteer at senior centers, libraries, retirement homes and other venues for more than 25 years and has approximately 100 songs in his repertoire.
Locally, he has entertained groups at Avita, Atria, Sarah’s Place in Haverhill and Nichols Village in Groveland.
Burnim has been singing most of his life in choruses, church choirs and solo events, however, it was not until he retired that his sister urged him to share his gift with others.
With full orchestral backup from his computer, he sings Irish melodies, show songs and popular tunes from artists such as Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Jimmy Reed, John Denver and Jimmy Buffett.
Burnim has had a storied legal career, working with F. Lee Bailey and U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson before joining the law faculty at Suffolk University where he is a professor emeritus.
This event is free and a complimentary box lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the Senior Center at 978-462-0430 to reserve a lunch. Village
These Village Talks are offered by the Greater Newburyport Village for the community's enrichment and are offered the third Wednesday of each month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821.
