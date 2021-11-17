NEWBURYPORT — The Greek Ladies Aid Society of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Newburyport will hold its Greek harvest luncheon and pastry sale on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The menu includes lamb shanks, stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita (spinach pie), pastichio, egg lemon soup and Greek salad.
Pastry offerings include baklava, koulourakia, galaktoboureko (custard pastry) and Greek sweet bread.
The church is located at 7 Harris St.
