NEWBURYPORT — Greenbelt recently announced its 2023 Film & Lecture Series, “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected,” including four interactive events starting Jan. 18.
All events are free, but registration is required. Visit ecga.org/filmseries to register and learn more.
- “Reading the Forested Landscape” with Tom Wessels, Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Noted naturalist Tom Wessels, author of “Reading the Forested Landscape” and a number of other ecological field guides, will interpret participants’ photos of the local landscape during this hourlong Zoom presentation. Linking together clues seen in the shape of the land, signs of fire damage, distribution and types of plants, and man-made features such as stone walls, people can learn to decipher how land has been changed and shaped for countless centuries by people and by nature. Registration is required to access the Zoom link.
- “Cooked: Survival by ZIP Code” — Film and discussion with Dr. Marcos Luna, Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. with event co-host Lynn Museum/Lynn Art, Lynn (free parking available).
“In 1995, Chicago was hit by an extreme, record-breaking heat wave … and the lives of 739 residents were lost in a single week; mostly poor, African-American and elderly residents. ... This offbeat doc connects the dots … and [explores] the ways in which class, race and ZIP code predetermine our chances of survival during environmental crises and [asks] why we don’t treat that as a disaster.”
Luna will lead a discussion, including how his team at Salem State University uses mapping tools to identify communities vulnerable to climate change ahead of time and protect them.
- “Mycorrhizae and Trees — A Fungal Connection” with Maria Pinto, Wednesday, March 15, 6 p.m. at Riverwalk Brewery, Newburyport (accessible by MBTA commuter rail)
Mushroom fever swept the Northeast in 2021 with serious spring and summer rain resulting in an abundance of mushrooms that was hard to ignore. Suddenly, mycology soared into popular culture and books about fungus rose to the best-sellers lists. Local mycophile Maria Pinto will dig into the fascinating world of mycorrhizal fungi and shed light on the special relationships they build with trees. Pinto, an educator, author and Boston Mycological Club member, was interviewed in 2020 by WBUR about mushroom hunting in the Boston area.
- “Decolonizing Contributions by Indigenous People” with Claudia Fox-Tree, Wednesday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. at HC Media Studio 101, Haverhill (parking available nearby)
Claudia Fox-Tree, artist and educator, Arawak (Yurumein) will focus on Indigenous contributions to human understanding of the environment as she leads an interactive presentation on historical and present misconceptions. “How do we decolonize what we have learned about Native American achievements, especially when it comes to the environment? This presentation will help connect the dots from the past to the present about how Indigenous ingenuity impacted Americans and cultures around the world.”
Greenbelt works with local residents, families, farmers and communities to protect the farmland, wildlife habitat, and scenic and climate resilient landscapes in the 34 communities in Essex County.
Since 1961, Greenbelt has protected more than 18,600 acres of local land, and owns and maintains dozens of reservations throughout Essex County for public access and enjoyment. For more information, visit https://ecga.org or call 978-768-7241.
