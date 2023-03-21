NEWBURYPORT — James Kimmel Jr. will appear on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss the psychology of grievance.
Kimmel is a lecturer in psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine and co-director of the Yale Collaborative for Motive Control Studies.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Kimmel about the role of grievances and retaliation in violent crime, including studies that reveal “your brain on grievance looks a lot like your brain on drugs.”
Harboring a grievance – a perceived wrong or injustice, either real or imagined, Kimmel said – “activates the same neural reward circuitry as narcotics.”
Just as people become addicted to drugs or gambling, they may become addicted to seeking retribution on perceived enemies, or as Kimmel calls it, “revenge addiction.”
Kimmel will talk about how cultivation of grievances has become a contagious and dangerous political tool, notably in the wake of the “Big Lie” and the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“Revenge seeking” also contributes to domestic violence, youth violence and bullying, police brutality and terrorism.
Kimmel said it is critical to “increase public education, from school age through adulthood, about healthy ways to process feelings of hurt and humiliation.”
He will explain “motive control” treatment strategies piloted successfully at the Yale Collaborative as a means of disrupting grievance addiction and disarming the craving for retaliation.
“The Morning Show” airs at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP FM 96.3 and livestreams on YouTube at NCMHub.org. After broadcast, click “Playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.