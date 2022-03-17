MERRIMAC — Over the last decade the population of pollinators across the U.S. has declined dramatically, and according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), every third bite of food we eat is dependent on pollination.
On Wednesday, March 9, the Friends of the Merrimac Public Library, the Merrimac Garden Club, and the Whittier Vocational Tech High School worked together on first steps in creating a native pollinator garden at the Merrimac Library.
The overall goal of the project is to promote native pollinators, while raising awareness about the need for more native plant habitat creation and our deep connections to living things around us.
On March 9, a group of seven students and their instructor from the Whittier Vocational Tech High School, drove into the parking lot of the Merrimac Public Library to deliver a beautifully made red cedar planter to a waiting group of supporters from the Friends of the Merrimac Library and Merrimac Garden Club. This planter is the first step in an installation of a native plant pollinator garden that will be opened this June at the library.
"We are so grateful for the Whittier students, not only for making this beautiful planter, but for participating in this wider community project that will support native pollinators and wildlife,” said Jenn Mansfield, project coordinator. “Their work on this planter is even better than I had dreamed of.”
The idea for the native pollinator garden project was raised early in 2020, and the project was quickly embraced by the Friends of the Merrimac Library, Merrimac Library staff, and the Merrimac Garden Club. Early in the discussions the garden club reached out to staff at Whittier to ask if they could participate by making a planter for the garden. The team at the Whittier Vocational Tech High School was immediately supportive of the idea.
“Building this was our pleasure,” said Mike Sandlin, Whittier carpentry instructor. “We look forward to seeing the planter filled with beautiful flowers in the spring.”
One goal of the project will be to install a beautiful flowering garden at the library, using primarily native species to attract and support native pollinators. Perhaps even more important, will be to provide education, ideas, and support for children, families, and others in the community to better understand the role of native pollinators and the need to create habitat for a healthy ecosystem.
“We are planning family activities, speakers and already have books coming in that will support understanding more about this topic.” said Kelly Unsworth, Merrimac Library director. “This is a perfect example of the community outreach and learning we strive to provide at the library. I especially want to thank our chair, Marie Greeley, and our supportive Friends of the Library!”
“This is just the kind of project that the Merrimac Garden Club supports,” said Carolyn Force, chair of the Merrimac Garden Club. “The club has moved forward with this over the last year, and as avid gardeners we can’t wait for spring to get our hands in the soil and get this garden growing.”
Caption picture 1 – Carpentry students and their instructor from Whittier Vocational High School are greeted by members of the Friends of the Merrimac Library and members of the Merrimac Garden Club, and Scout the dog.
Caption picture 2 – Whittier Vocational High School Carpentry students and their instructor proudly display their planter for the Merrimac Library Native Pollinator Garden.
