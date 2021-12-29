GROVELAND — The town has received a $400,000 Complete Streets grant that will be used to improve public access and increase bicycle and pedestrian safety.
The state grant will allow the town to reconstruct the sidewalk along the west side of School Street, as well as complete striping and stenciling of bicycle lanes between Parker Road and Gardner Street.
This is similar to a project recently completed by the town along South Street, between the town line and Parker Road.
“The School Street sidewalk is in disrepair, and is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Highway Superintendent Renny Carroll said in a statement. “It is extremely difficult for someone with a physical challenge to travel safely around the town center and surrounding neighborhoods, or to local schools and businesses.”
The new sidewalk will measure at least 5 feet wide with curbing that is 6 inches high. Crosswalks will be restriped, and curb ramps will be added.
The project also calls for repaving the area between Parker Road and Gardner Street, setting 12-foot-wide automobile lanes and adding 7-foot-wide shoulders to accommodate bicycle traffic.
The town was one of 24 communities to receive a Complete Streets grant. To learn more about the funding program, visit www.masscompletestreets.com.
“This grant assists us in our goal of creating a community that is more accessible for everyone,” Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham said in the statement. “The town is grateful to the Baker-Polito administration for its continual support of the goals of small communities.”
