BOSTON — Groveland is among the nine Massachusetts schools and partner municipalities selected to share in $15 million total in infrastructure funding awards through the Massachusetts Safe Routes to School 2021-22 infrastructure funding program.
The program provides design and construction services for projects between $300,000 and $1.5 million in areas immediately around public elementary and middle schools throughout the commonwealth.
Eligible projects include transportation construction and capital improvement projects to improve safety and/or increase the number of children walking and biking to school. The approved projects must be located within two miles of a school serving children in any grades between kindergarten to eighth grade.
For Groveland, the proposed improvements include the installation of new sidewalks along Center Street and constructing new ADA-compliant curb ramps and crosswalks at the intersections of Center Street with Atwood Lane, with Harvard Street and Yale Street.
This project aims to connect a few heavily populated neighborhoods and tie into the existing sidewalks on School Street (Route 97), which provides direct access to Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School.
Additional communities granted award money include: Brookline; Chelsea; Dedham; Easthampton; Fitchburg; Framingham; Sharon and Sturbridge.
MassDOT received applications that were part of this round of infrastructure project funding for the program in December.
Eligible applicants included public and charter schools involved with the program’s noninfrastructure initiatives relating to education, encouragement, enforcement and evaluation.
All projects were required to be within two miles of a school serving any grades from kindergarten to eighth grade, with a focus on increasing student safety and/or the number of students walking and biking to school. Proposed projects included both the construction of new facilities and the improvement of existing infrastructure. Program applicants needed to be an SRTS partner for at least six months prior to applying.
Funding for the program is set aside in the State Transportation Improvement Program within fiscal 2026. The selected projects will soon begin the project initiation and design process before being scheduled for construction in the STIP.
The Massachusetts SRTS Program is a federally funded initiative of MassDOT. SRTS works with schools, communities, students, and families to increase active transportation among elementary and middle school students in the commonwealth. The program serves over 980 schools in more than 250 communities across the commonwealth.
For more information on Massachusetts Safe Routes to School: visit SRTS at: https://www.mass.gov/safe-routes-to-school or follow SRTS on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/safeRoutes_MA or on Facebook at: www.Facebook.com/SafeRoutes.MA.
