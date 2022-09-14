GROVELAND — The town and the Groveland Council on Aging recently announced upcoming events and programs hosted by the Council on Aging this fall.
Friends of the Council on Aging will be hosting a summer barbecue fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 29, at noon under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot, 183 Main St. Food and drink will be served, including hamburgers and hot dogs.
Signing up is required prior to the event. The event will also feature raffles and music. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door. To sign up, call the Council on Aging at 978-372-1101. Free transportation will be provided by the COA.
Movie Tuesdays
Movies will be played every Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the center meeting room. The movies scheduled are:
Sept. 27, "Elvis." A 2022 musical/drama, rated PG-13, stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.
Oct. 4, "Where the Crawdads Sing." A 2022 mystery/drama, rated PG-13, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith.
Oct. 18, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris." A 2022 drama/comedy, rated PG, stars Leslie Manville and Alba Baptista.
Watercolor class
This is a beginner watercolor class taught by Peggy Poppe. Classes will be held Wednesdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Classes are $40 for the four-week session. Checks should be made out to “Margaret Poppe."
Exercise classes
Fitness classes will be held Tuesdays at 9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking Lot. Classes are $5 per class and run by certified personal trainer Brian Coyne who has over 15 years of experience. In the event of inclement weather classes will be held in the fire Station meeting room. For more information call the COA at 978-372-1101
Walking club
The walking club will meet Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave, Haverhill. For more information contact Paola Hussein at 978-374-2390 x 3916.
Outdoor yoga
Outdoor yoga will be held Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn. Classes are $5 per class and taught by Mary Van Abs. In the event of inclement weather classes will be held in the Town Hall meeting room.
Get Movin! strength class
Strength class will be held Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. in the center meeting room of Town Hall. Classes are $20 for a four-week session and taught by Leah Miller. Preregistration is required and there is an eight-student minimum to be able to hold the class. Checks should be made out to "Leah Miller." Please bring your own TheraBand or loop band, and a five-pound weight.
For more information on programs or events, call the COA at 978-372-1101.
