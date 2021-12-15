GROVELAND — The town and Langley-Adams Public Library Director Darcy Lepore are offering a full slate of programs throughout the month.
"Whether you're all grown up and interested in the history behind a classic Christmas film, a teen who enjoys hot chocolate and books, or a parent whose kids would enjoy a LEGO building club or a chance to make a magic wand during Sparkle Story Time, we have something for you and your family this holiday season," Lepore said in a press release.
Adult programs
Monday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. – "The Origin of Christmas and its Emergence Over Time": Nichols Village and the library offer a special holiday Zoom event featuring Sean Murphy, a teacher of Irish history, traditional music and dance. Since 2007, Murphy has taught courses at the Irish Cultural Center of New England, Cape Cod Sons of Erin, Cape Cod Cultural Center, the Cotuit Center for the Arts, and at venues on Nantucket.
Murphy has produced a presentation about the origin of Christmas and its emergence into the annual event that is experienced today. The presentation details the adoption by Christians of events from the Roman, Celtic and Nordic traditional winter festivals, and describes developments since then. Registration required.
Teen programs
Friday, Dec. 17, at 4:30 p.m. – Do-it-yourself bunting and garland grafting: Use paper from old library books, string and paper lettering to spell out one's name or a festive phrase on a wall hanging for the home. Registration required.
Monday, Dec. 27, at 3:30 p.m. – Young adult book tasting with hot cocoa: Youth services librarian Jennifer Usovicz will introduce new young adult books and play new young adult audio books for the teens to "taste" while enjoying hot cocoa. No registration required.
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 5 p.m. – Teen Game Night: Come challenge other young adults to games of Scrabble, Monopoly, Settlers of Catan and others. Games will be provided. Registration required.
Children's programs
Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. – Sparkle Story Time and wand making: For children ages 3 to 8, Sparkle Story Time will feature stories about pink, glitter and sparkles, and stories featuring Olivia Fairy Princess, Pinkalicious, and Twinkle Thinks Pink! Supplies will be provided and participants are encouraged to dress up in pink or sparkles. Registration required.
Thursday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m. – Children's New Year's Story Time: Children can make a noisemaker and hear stories. The youth services librarian invites children to join story time and to make New Year's Eve nois makers using jingle bells, Popsicle sticks and paper plates while listening to New Year’s stories. Registration required.
Friday, Dec. 31, 1:30 p.m. – Drop-in Lego program: Build something fun with Legos that will be provided. No registration required.
To learn more or register for programs, go to the library's website at www.langleyadamslib.org.
