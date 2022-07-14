GROVELAND — Langley Adams Library Director Darcy Lepore recently announced the launch of the library's new website: langleyadamslib.org.
“We are extremely excited for the launch of our new website,” Lepore said. “Residents can now search for books, contact us, and learn about new programs we offer all with just the click of a button.”
The new site has a variety of easily accessible features, including a calendar of events and book recommendations for all ages. Residents are now able to subscribe to the Langley Adams Library newsletter.
The site also highlights a unique section titled “Would you like to ... ” where residents and visitors can find a book in the library online, download an E-book, download music, and even learn a language, including American Sign Language.
Residents can now view resources that include how to get a library card, request an appointment for technology assistance, and sign for museum passes, according to Lepore.
