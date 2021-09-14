GROVELAND — Town employees from Salisbury and Dracut were chosen as finalists for the newly created Groveland town administrator position.
The Board of Selectmen announced in a press release Tuesday that James Ryan, chief aide to Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington, and Christine Lindberg, human resources director for Dracut, as the two finalists for the position.
A search committee reviewed resumes from 18 applicants, interviewed four candidates, and voted to forward three names to the Board of Selectmen for public interviews.
One of the three finalists withdrew from consideration for the job, which was advertised to pay between $90,000 and $120,000 per year.
Prior to taking the job in Salisbury, Ryan worked as a budget and finance analyst for Wellesley.
Lindberg previously worked as assistant to the town manager of Hamilton, and as chief aide to Harrington in Salisbury as well.
She also has served three terms as a Select Board member in Hamilton.
Groveland selectmen will interview the finalists on Sept. 21 at Town Hall.
Lindberg will be interviewed starting at 5:45 p.m. and Ryan will be interviewed starting at 6:45 p.m.
In May, Town Meeting voters authorized selectmen to appoint a town administrator who would be responsible for day-to-day town operations and financial matters, under the direction of the board majority.
Operational duties are now performed by the five selectmen; financial issues are managed by the finance director.
Town Meeting also approved the dissolution of the current finance director system, allowing selectmen to reorganize municipal operations around a financial team led by the town administrator, according to the release.
The incoming town administrator will serve for one year and then may be appointed to recurring three-year terms.
