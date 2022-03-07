Emily Peacock of Groveland has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework. The nonprofit WGU was established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education via online courses.
Groveland resident earns award from WGU
-
- Updated
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- SWAT team responds to Newbury home, woman arrested
- Port musicians take out harassment orders against former band member
- Salisbury man charged with killing dog held without bail
- Lexie's set to reopen in Newburyport
- Newburyport woman charged with homicide after fatal crash
- Thirsty scholars tackle new ground in Amesbury
- Person in custody after heavy police presence in Newbury
- Contractor accused of swindling Newburyport man
- Salisbury man arrested in shooting of dog
- Mother admits selling drugs from home with young son present
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- By Lillian Shapiro | Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.