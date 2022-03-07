GROVELAND — Visitors to the Council on Aging have found a familiar face in its new director.
Amanda Fisher succeeded her former boss Lynne Stanton when she took the job of Council on Aging director in January.
Fisher had served as an outreach worker for Stanton for a couple of years before eventually heading over to The Pettengill House where she worked as a lead social worker for the senior support program.
The newlywed grew up in the Amesbury/Salisbury area and earned an associate degree in human services from Northern Essex Community College. Fisher also holds a bachelor's degree in social work, as well as a master's degree in social work from Salem State University.
"Giving back to the community is my path and it is what I should be doing, especially with the aging population," Fisher said.
Stanton worked for roughly two decades as the Council on Aging director. Fisher said she jumped at the chance to succeed her former boss when she heard Stanton was going to retire last year.
"Lynne was a great mentor and I knew all of the folks and the staff," Fisher said. "This is a lovely community."
Navigating Medicaid and housing cost increases can prove to be daunting issues for seniors, according to Fisher, who also said she intends to keep Stanton's focus on advocating for her clients.
The Council on Aging can also assist anyone over 60 with subsidized and low income housing concerns, as well as no-contact grocery delivery. Fisher encouraged seniors to reach out to the Council on Aging at 978-372-1101.
"A lot of our focus is on food insecurity," she said. "We are in kind of a food desert over here in Groveland. We don't have any grocery stores so that is a major focus for us."
Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham hired Fisher and said that she "has hit the ground running."
"Amanda's past experience here has proven to be a valuable asset. It is really nice to have that background and she knows Groveland intimately," Oldham said. "That has really helped us identify the importance of the seniors in our community. We are really confident that she will set a strong foundation, moving forward."
Fisher credited her mother's work with seniors, as well as her own past working at Market Basket in Newburyport, as being instrumental in pushing her toward a career in social work.
"I have always gravitated toward helping people," she said.
Nisha Burke is the Council on Aging's longtime program and transportation coordinator and said she is very happy to be working for Fisher, her former co-worker.
"We worked here for about three years together," Burke said. "I worked with (Stanton) for about 15 years and I was really happy to see that Amanda applied for the position when she retired."
