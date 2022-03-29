NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island Outdoors will conduct walking tours of Plum Island and Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday, April 3, from 10-11 a.m. The 60-minute walking tours, are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking for the walk is at the Newburyport Plum Island Beach Parking Lot.
The guided walk is $10, payable at the time of the walk.
Details can be found at https://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach
