NEWBURYPORT- Through stormy seas the ship known as the Piscataqua has come to dock at Newburyport, ready to provide gundalow tours of the Merrimack River basin to the public.
Initially set to arrive in Newburyport on Sept. 6, boat officials said that the recent stormy weather delayed them by two days. The Piscataqua will remain in Newburyport and Amesbuy through Sept. 13.
In 2011 the Gundalow Company built the Piscataqua with the hopes of bringing students and the public out sailing.
The nonprofit’s mission is “to protect the Piscataqua Region’s maritime heritage and environment through education and action,” according to their website. In the past the Merrimack River was once full of gundalows, and now because of that connection the Gundalow Company look to bring that same mission to Newburyport and Amesbury.
Thousands of students each year spend a few hours sailing onboard the world’s only Piscataqua gundalow. They learn how gundalows were built here to carry lumber, salt marsh hay, oysters, bricks, pipe staves and coal on the shallow rivers where big ships could not go. Through a series of hands-on activities, students get a glimpse of the past 300 years on the working waterfront, and explore issues like water quality, habitat protection, stewardship, navigation.
From Sept. 8 to the afternoon of Sept. 12, the ship will be located at the Newburyport city docks, and from 5 p.m. of Sept. 12 to Sept. 13 the ship will be docked at Lowell's Boat Shop, and will be boarding at 459 Main St. in Amesbury.
Prices for the tours vary based on time and age, with all information available at www.gundalow.org.
