ROWLEY — The selection for May is "Hamnet" by Maggie O'Farrell, a National Book Critics Circle award winner. As the Black Death sweeps through England, Shakespeare’s wife Agnes guides her young family in Stratford as her husband pursues his career in London. When tragedy strikes, the effects on the family and their marriage prove devastating, even as the events inspire one of Shakespeare’s greatest works.
The library has copies of the book available, so call or stop by to pick one up today. For more information, call the library at 978-948-2850, or email info@rowleylibrary.org. Pre-registration is not required. The book club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and future titles are listed on web site www.rowleylibrary.org.
