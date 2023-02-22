A female harp seal became stranded near Salisbury Beach earlier this week, so officials from the Seacoast Science Center’s marine mammal rescue team in Rye, New Hampshire, came to assist the sea creature, which weighs several hundred pounds. The seal was still there Tuesday morning and didn’t seem to mind the freshly fallen snow. A law prohibits the general public from coming within 150 feet of seals.

