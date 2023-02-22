A female harp seal became stranded near Salisbury Beach earlier this week, so officials from the Seacoast Science Center’s marine mammal rescue team in Rye, New Hampshire, came to assist the sea creature, which weighs several hundred pounds. The seal was still there Tuesday morning and didn’t seem to mind the freshly fallen snow. A law prohibits the general public from coming within 150 feet of seals.
centerpiece
Harp seal stops in for a visit
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Closure catches Cedardale camp director by surprise
- Former Newburyport DPS director accused of sexual harassment
- Retired Rowley police officer indicted on rape charge
- Amesbury woman celebrates upcoming 101st birthday
- West Newbury police identify break-in suspect
- From the Editor: Newbury politics are radioactive
- Groveland summer camp closes permanently
- Panthers Punch Back: Thompson drops 26, lifts Pentucket to revenge OT win over Newburyport
- Port man who prompted 4 calls to police in 1 night pleads out
- Citizens band together to oppose proposed Town Hall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.