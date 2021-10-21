SALISBURY — Proposals calling for additional street paving and the creation of a town water division will be on the Town Meeting warrant Monday night, and the town manager would like the public’s support.
Pennichuck Corp. has been managing the town’s drinking water service since 2001. But Town Manager Neil Harrington said Salisbury could save roughly $250,000 to $350,000 a year in water costs if it established its own water division within the Department of Public Works, instead of entering into another five-year contract with Pennichuck in 2022.
Three warrant articles will go before voters that, if approved, would begin the process of creating the new water division. The annual fall meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Salisbury Elementary School.
The three warrant articles would appropriate: $225,000 to pay the salaries and benefits of the five potential water division employees; $185,000 to purchase equipment; and $60,000 to purchase supplies and rent trailers for the staff.
Harrington made his case for a new water division at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday. He said the required spending would need to be in place before the spring Town Meeting in May or the town could be forced into another lengthy contract with Pennichuck.
“Last time, Pennichuck was the only bidder and they had the town over a barrel in terms of their costs, which are now $800,000 a year for their fees,” Harrington said. “(This is) not including the 35% markup-a-day charge for all emergency work, which is about another $200,000 a year. We can eliminate those costs by doing it in-house. We would have to hire our own personnel but we estimate that we could save about $300,000 a year doing it this way.”
Harrington also told The Daily News that the town has roughly $2.8 million in free cash available and he would like to put roughly $2 million of that into various improvements, such as $700,000 for street paving.
“We have not had the resources in the past to pave as many streets as we need to do,” Harrington said. “The selectmen and I have made this a priority. So that would be a significant investment in street paving, probably four times the amount that we normally would spend in a year.”
The town manager has also requested $500,000 to reduce the borrowing costs for the $5.2 million beach welcome center and public restroom project.
“We are currently authorized to borrow $5.2 million,” Harrington said. “But we already have a $1 million grant from the state. We are also seeking another $1 million grant, which would reduce the net cost by an additional $500,000.”
Two warrant articles would also authorize the spending of $60,000 to make improvements at Lions Park and an additional $265,000 to match a $400,000 state grant to do the same at Partridge Brook Park.
“It has been many years since the town has put significant money into its parks and playgrounds,” Harrington said. “We need to do that and this is a big step in the right direction.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
