Haverhill Bank reports having a strong financial performance in the first quarter.
President and CEO Thomas Mortimer said strong core earnings of $973,000 combined with net unrealized gains of $286,000 from its investment portfolio produced pretax earnings of $1,259,000, according to a news release.
“As a depositor-owned institution, Haverhill Bank exists to serve its communities rather than investors," Mortimer said in the release.
"With this guiding principle always in the forefront, the bank was able to share more than $126,000 with local organizations during the same period,” he added.
As of the end of 2022, the bank’s assets grew to $558 million – about $19 million over 2021. The bank has two branch offices in Greater Newburyport – 6 W. Main St. in Merrimac and 281 Main St. in West Newbury.
“Haverhill Bank continues to perform well, and the bank remains financially sound," Mortimer said.
