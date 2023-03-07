BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey urged lawmakers Tuesday to approve her $55.5 billion preliminary budget proposal, which includes a buffet of tax cuts and more money for schools and transportation.
During a livestreamed Statehouse hearing, Healey personally made a case to approve the spending plan and related legislation that calls for adjusting income-tax laws to increase deductions for low-income renters, tax credits for housing and child care, and an overhaul of the "death" tax.
"Although state governments cannot single-handedly address inflation and rising prices, we can adjust our tax policy to put money back in the pockets of our constituents," Healey, testifying in person, told members of the Legislature's Joint Ways and Means Committee. "Because in the end, this budget process is really about helping people."
Healey's plan, which she submitted to the Legislature last week, doesn't call for any broad-based tax increases or fees, and proposes increased spending for cities and towns, schools, mental health services, transportation and other key priorities.
The plan also calls for spending $1 billion in proceeds from the newly enacted millionaires tax on a range of education and transportation programs and new initiatives. It further calls for spending a record $6.58 billion on Chapter 70 school aid, which will fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, approved by the Legislature in 2019. The law calls for diverting $1.5 billion to schools over seven years.
But the centerpiece of the spending package is plans to provide nearly $750 million in tax cuts and expanded tax credits. A key proposal would create a new $600 per child tax credit that would benefit more than 700,000 low-income families. The credits would cost the state $458 million.
Another proposal would overhaul the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when their assets pass on to their beneficiaries. Massachusetts is one of only a dozen states to charge a "death" tax, which applies to an estate worth more than $1 million in value. Assets can include stocks and proceeds from life insurance policies, vehicles and other earthly possessions. Massachusetts is tied with Oregon for having the lowest triggering level.
Healey wants to raise the threshold triggering the estate tax to $3 million, which would cost the state an estimated $167 million in the next fiscal year.
The tax-relief proposal also calls for reducing the state’s short-term capital gains tax from 12% to 5%, which Healey says will help boost the state’s competitiveness.
It would also increase the state’s rental deduction from $3,000 to $4,000, allowing taxpayers who rent to deduct more of their annual costs from personal income taxes. Healey said the plan will benefit about 880,000 renters at a cost of about $440 million.
Tuesday's hearing is the first of several for the Joint Ways and Means Committee, which includes House and Senate lawmakers. The panel is expected to hold another seven hearings in locations around the state to solicit public input.
Healey's budget, her first as governor, will be reviewed by the House Ways and Means Committee, which will file its own budget. The spending package must be approved before the July 1 beginning of the fiscal year.
Legislative leaders noted during Tuesday's hearing that a key focus of the final budget will be providing a safety net for people who stand to lose benefits as the federal government is winding down COVID-19 pandemic related programs.
"From food assistance, to greater SNAP benefits, to expanded funds for MassHealth, those COVID-era programs are being phased out by the federal government," House Ways and Mean Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, said in remarks.
Michlewitz said the state has picked up the tab for continuing some of those programs, such as universal free school meals, but said budget writers will need to come up with a "longer-term fiscally realistic approach" to dealing with the end of federal pandemic assistance.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
