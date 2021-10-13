WEST NEWBURY — Health Agent Paul Sevigny said the Board of Health recommends residents seeking a flu shot make an appointment at the local CVS, Walgreens or clinics.
“The Board of Health has been exploring all avenues to bring a seasonal flu vaccine clinic to our community, Sevigny said in a press release Thursday. “Unfortunately, we have been unsuccessful in securing a date for such a clinic.”
To find a participating pharmacy or clinic, search online under “Flu shots near me,” he said.
The press release also notes that a Pfizer COVID booster shot is approved for people ages 65 and older as well as immunocompromised individuals. The approval of a COVID vaccine for ages 5-11 may be forthcoming within the end of the month.
“We are exploring the need to provide additional COVID clinics within our region. At this time, no regional clinics have been set,” Sevigny said.
There are more than two dozen locations within 15 miles of West Newbury where eligible residents can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Locations can be found at www.vaxfinder.mass.gov.
The town has added a new COVID page to its website at www.wnewbury.org.
“The BOH continues to urge all eligible individuals to be fully vaccinated against the COVID virus,” the press release states.
For further assistance in finding a location for any vaccine, contact the Board of Health at 978-363-1100, ext. 118; jkrafton@wnewbury.org or psevigny@wnewbury.org.
