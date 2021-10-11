NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Health Department has scheduled a senior flu clinic for Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
Anyone interested in a flu shot is asked to preregister so Health Department staff can set up individual appointments and maintain social distancing.
To make an appointment, select Senior Center as the site at:
https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/newburyport or call the Health Department at 978-465-4410 if having difficulty navigating online.
In addition, the department will hold a free community drive-thru flu clinic for ages 4 and up on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at the Senior Community Center.
A high-dose senior vaccine will be available for anyone 65 or older.
Preregistration is also required for this clinic through the same web link as the clinic Thursday.
Anyone planning to get a flu shot should wear a short-sleeve shirt and a mask.
In case of poor weather, the Health Department will contact people to schedule a new appointment date.
