NEWBURYPORT -- The Health Department has scheduled a senior flu clinic from 10 a.m. to noon this Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Senior Community Center at 331 High St.
Anyone interested in a flu shot is asked to pre-register so Health Department staff can set up individual appointments and maintain social distancing.
To make an appointment, select Senior Center as your site at:
https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/newburyport or call the Health Department at 978-465-4410 if have have difficulty navigating online.
In addition, the department will hold a free community drive-thru flu clinic for ages 4 and up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, also at the Senior Community Center.
High dose senior vaccine will be available for anyone 65 or over.
Pre-registration also is required for this clinic, through the same web link as the Oct. 14 clinic.
Anyone planning to get a flu shot should wear a short-sleeved shirt and a mask. In case of bad weather, the Health Department will contact individuals to schedule a new appointment date.
