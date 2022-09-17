NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Lions Club and the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport will co-sponsor a health and wellness fair Sept. 24 at the Elks Lodge, 25 Low St.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature free eye exams using the Lions Eye Mobile and a 15-minute chair massage by therapists.
Those who attend will have a chance to win one of two riverboat cruises.
Sponsors include major sponsor Home Well and Care Services on the North Shore, Anna Jacques Hospital, North Shore Spine and Sports, and Watts Eye Associates. Exhibitors will provide health information.
All proceeds will be donated to the First Parish of Newbury Food Pantry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.