NEWBURYPORT — The PEG Center for Art and Activism has completed its community art project, “Heart to Heart Uvalde,” which will be displayed at the center through Saturday before being shipped to Uvalde, Texas.
Five art events were held for the public to decorate paper hearts that will be chained together and sent to El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde after they are displayed at the PEG Center.
On May 24, a gunman shot and killed 19 fourth-graders and two of their teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Eighteen more people were injured in the gunfire.
“We selected February as the perfect time because it falls during Moms Demand Action Survivor Awareness Month, as well as American Heart Month, and the month of love with Valentine’s Day,” said Paula Estey, creative director for the PEG Center.
Estey noted that the idea for the project came after the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport, which she founded in 2017, held events and programs after the shooting.
The Huddle boasts more than 800 members who address social justice, climate justice and community needs as their mission. The group held three events about gun violence in June and July, including an art exhibition in June called “Artists Unite Against Gun Violence.”
“At these events and meetings, we made a promise as a community that we would not forget Uvalde,” Estey said. “Knowing so much about the gun sense movement, I know that short-term acknowledgment often dies down after a mass shooting and the people in communities that have been affected by this horrible tragedy really want to know that their family and their loved ones are not forgotten. That’s where Heart to Heart Uvalde came out of.”
Estey also noted that from the public art events which were held, they have many hearts to send.
“We have a total of 150 hearts, which equals about 110 feet of hearts from Newburyport to Uvalde!”
In terms of gun violence, Estey noted that “one of the biggest issues about gun violence in the United States is our desire to turn away from the tragedies happening every day. Our government is not effective on this subject and the change we seek in gun control laws will take an heroic effort on the part of advocates. We need to lean into this challenge and not turn away. “
John Feehan, executive director of YWCA Greater Newburyport, said the project provides a “valuable opportunity to educate families and children about grief.”
In addition to the art project, Estey added that the PEG Center and the Women in Action Huddle are also working toward creating a memorial here in Newburyport for the victims and survivors of the shooting.
“We are also in the works for a garden of remembrance on the rail trail with five river birch trees that we hope to have a ribbon cutting on the one-year anniversary May 24, 2023,” she said.
Estey added that she has been in contact with the director at El Progreso Memorial Library, Mendel Morgan, and the librarian in charge of archiving gifts sent to Uvalde, Tammy Sinclair.
They are grateful for the gift, she said.
“They are now awaiting its delivery and will display it in their library, only three blocks from Robb Elementary, and then it will go into their permanent archives,” she said. “The conversation with the library was absolutely gut-wrenching.”
“I hope that this project – and the deep awareness necessary to keep such a painful subject front and center – will be the legacy of Heart to Heart Uvalde for the Women in Action and Huddle and The PEG Center and this community,” she added.
Estey also noted that YWCA Newburyport and Newburyport City Hall helped support this project.
“We worked very closely with YWCA Newburyport on this project through their after-school program at the Bresnahan School. Youth Services Director Amanda Bradbury and her assistant, Anne Upton, were incredibly valuable, wise collaborators. We also had the support of City Hall and Mayor Sean Reardon, who let us use City Hall auditorium for one of our makers dates and we had many city employees come and make a heart!”
The Women in Action Huddle is a support and activist group that is part of the nonprofit PEG Center.
They encourage everyone to participate in social activism and community initiatives while being supported in a friendly, loving group. Through monthly meetings, fundraising projects, environmental action and community service, The Huddle works for all of humanity and the environment. All are welcome; and they are gender inclusive.
The PEG Center is at 3 Harris St. in Newburyport. The hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
