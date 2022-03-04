Editor's note: This is a special request from Devon Chouinard, granddaughter of Robert "Boots" Chouinard, of Salisbury.
Born in 1923, Robert Chouinard took his first breath into this world. A life full of adventures, accomplishments, and battles. Soon, this WWII veteran and local legend will be embarking on one of his biggest adventures to date.
“A body in motion stays in motion” and this spry 98-year-old is about to set sail on a trip of a lifetime — a journey back to Germany to retrace his steps from World War II.
In 1944, Robert Chouinard left the United States and headed to Europe. Once there, he, along with soldiers from near and far, prepared to fight many a battle in Germany as well as other European countries. Now, after years of silence, he has started to open the door to many of his WWII stories and life-altering experiences.
If you are familiar with the Newburyport Daily News, you may recognize his name as Robert “Boots” Chouinard. For many years, Boots has been a frequent contributor to the Daily News' column, “As I See It.” Over those years, he has allowed glimpses into his past as a soldier, father, husband, and grandfather. More recently, he has started to share untold war memories. His sharp-as-tack memory is impressive, his humor makes us snicker and he keeps his readers wanting to hear more.
One of Boots’ bucket list items has always been to return to Germany; in particular, to a church he visited on Easter Mass in 1945 (read Boots’ awe-inspiring experience below) and close a chapter of his life that he still thinks about each and every day.
On March 17, Boots and his daughter, Mary Ann Fitzgerald, will board a plane bound for Germany along with three other WWII veterans. This full-circle trip of lifetime is being spearheaded by Andrew Biggio. Biggio is a U.S. Marine veteran and author of "The Rifle: Combat Stories from America's Last WWII Veterans, Told Through an M1 Garand." Biggio resides in Massachusetts. Biggio's mission is to bring our legacy veterans back to European countries they once visited during the Second World War.
We have started a gofundme.com campaign to help benefit Boots’ journey back to Germany and many other veteran journeys that will follow. If you can, please consider donating (any donation size is greatly appreciated). Information on donating is below.
Here’s one of many stories and vivid memories that bring a clearer picture of what Boots’ experienced and insight on why he wants to make this journey back to Germany 78 years later.
----------
"My name is Robert Chouinard, an old W.W.II veteran age 98 who would like to revisit Germany. During the war in Europe, our Army had to cross the Rhine River in Germany. Our troops got to a bridge at Remagen that was not completely blown apart by the Germans, allowing thousands of American troops to cross. The Germans tried desperately to destroy the bridge, sending divers and bombers. My outfits, the 128 AAA Gun Battalion, along with many other gun battalions, were sent to the scene immediately. We were successful at shooting down several planes to prevent the destruction of the Remagen Bridge. The fragile bridge held up for only five days before it collapsed. My battalion was there for four days before we had to move south along the Rhine River in order to make another crossing at Oppenheim.
"On Easter Sunday, in 1945, I went with a crew of 7 in a truck designated for a church service near Oppenheim. An announcement had been made over the loudspeaker that there was an Easter service, I jumped on that opportunity. Attending this service amongst German people created such an unusual feeling, the church was packed, leaving standing room only at the back of the church. As we approached the porch there were people standing outside, they cleared aside responding to a man saying, ‘make way for the Americans.’
"So there we were fully outfitted in Army attire with our rifles over our shoulders and helmets in hand. We witnessed the German folk turning their heads to see us with tears in their eyes for this must have been a strangely uncomfortable sight for them as well. This emotion was overwhelming, a feeling that I never felt before. Here we are together worshiping the same God while fighting a war. After the service we quietly left the church with nothing being said, got on the truck, crossed the Rhine back to our gun position, like nothing unusual happened.
"This awe-inspiring experience has never left my mind. Even today it enters my thoughts daily. Along with my daughter, I want to revisit these locations during the Spring/Easter season to put this chapter of my life to rest."
--------
Thank you for reading, sharing and donating! Again, all donations for this gofundme.com campaign will go to Andrew Biggio's New England's Wounded Veterans Inc. 501c3 non-profit and his mission to bring veterans, including Robert "Boots" Chouinard, on these monumental trips, build memorials in their honor and more.
For more information on Andrew Biggio’s background and overall missions, please visit the following: www.thewwiirifle.com; https://www.gofundme.com/f/17th-airborne-monument and, www.theyfoughtweride.com
