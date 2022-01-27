AMESBURY — The cold month of February is tempered each year by the warmth of Valentine’s Day. This year, the local business community is tapping those warm feelings with the return of its “Spread the Love” campaign.
“I always loved that we used this time of year to generate support for Our Neighbors’ Table,” said Megan Gaiero, assistant vice president and branch manager for the Institution for Savings in Amesbury.
“In the past, people were encouraged to specifically drop off donations of peanut butter over the course of the month, with the final collections being donated to benefit people and families who need the support,” she said.
Gaiero, a member of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, worked with the organization’s staff to organize the return of this campaign, expanding the focus to include jelly, along with peanut butter.
“It’s an easy way for people and businesses to support an important community resource, while also creating an excuse for people to stop into their favorite stores,” Gaiero explained.
“The Amesbury business community has been an integral part of creating a food-secure city since our very first meal almost 30 years ago,” said Lyndsey Haight, executive director of Our Neighbors’ Table.
“Especially in these trying times, this campaign shows just how much heart our business owners and employees have,” she added “It’s truly something special and ONT is grateful to be a part of it.”
Anyone interested in dropping off a donation can find the list of businesses accepting donations by visiting www.AmesburyChamber.com. Donations can also be made at the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce office at 5 Market Square.
