AMESBURY -- Municipal Election polls will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Amesbury High School.
Mayor Kassandra Gove and state Rep. Jim Kelcourse will both be on the ballot running for a two-year term as mayor.
A pair of ballot questions will also face voters on Tuesday. The first question asks to change the mayor's two-year term to a four-year term after the next Municipal Election in 2023.
The second ballot question asks if voters approve giving the School Committee the option to choose its own chairperson. At present, the mayor is automatically the committee chair.
The race for the District 5 City Council seat is the only other contested race on Tuesday's ballot, with former City Councilor Joe McMilleon running against Spindletree Road resident Peter Frey for that seat.
The rest of the returning City Council are running uncontested for two year terms. They are: Steve Stanganelli, Adrienne Lennon, Scott Mandeville, Nicholas Wheeler, Anthony Rinaldi, and Michael Hogg.
District 1 residents will be given the chance to vote for Jonathan Hickok as their city councilor, and District 3 residents will get to vote for Roger Deschenes.
Joel Nice, Pascal Rettig, Keith Ratner and Scott Kelley are all running uncontested for seats on the Planning Board. Peter Hoyt, Abigail Jurist Levy and Katherine Smith are running uncontested for seats on the School Committee.
Bethany Sullivan, Anne Campbell and Laurie Cameron are also running for uncontested seats on the Public Library Board of Trustees. Michael Ralph Noon, Lyndsey Haight and Sandra Clark are running for uncontested seats on the Housing Authority.
