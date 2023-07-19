NEWBURY — The town has closed its public beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels found in Newburyport water samples.
The City of Newburyport announced Tuesday night that all beaches on Plum Island would be closed until further notice due to the elevated bacteria levels. Testing of water samples will continue Wednesday and Thursday, the city announced.
Newbury's public beaches will also remain closed pending further testing, the town announced.
