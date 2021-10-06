WEST NEWBURY — The town’s Open Space Committee is planning a trail hike this month to enjoy the beauty of fall.
Hikers will meet Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. in the lower field parking lot at the Mill Pond Recreation Area. The walk will include the Mill Pond watershed, a new all-access trail and the recently restored Almshouse Cemetery. Invasive species will also be discussed.
To see a full-size map of the trail or for more information or news of a possible cancellation due to inclement weather, visit www.wnewbury.org/open-space-committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.