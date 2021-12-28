NEWBURY — The best way to protect and preserve a cherished landmark on Coleman Road is to place it in the care of the Historical Commission, the Planning Board decided.
At a meeting earlier this month, the commission discussed the next steps for the care of the Witchstone – also known as “The Father Stone” – a marker dating back to the early 1700s.
A letter from commission Chair Channing Howard to the Planning Board, dated Dec. 15, made a case for why his panel felt it should assume responsibility for a 20-by-20-foot parcel behind the stone and the portion of the stonewall to which it is attached.
Then, at a meeting last week, Planning Board members – in collaboration with developer Tom Zahouriko – agreed his company, Zendko LLC, would gift the land – a portion of one of seven lots he is developing – to the town through the commission as a way to keep the landmark safe during and after construction.
Zendko received Planning Board approval for an open space residential development subdivision of five single-family homes as well as two additional homes on bonus lots on a 440-foot cul-de-sac.
As part of the agreement, Zahouriko is donating 82% of the property’s upland acreage to the town for open space. A small parking area and public access would be provided at the rear of the property.
The Witchstone is between the property boundary and the town’s right-of-way on Coleman Road.
During the public hearing process, Planning Board members and the developer explored various ways to keep the stone safe and preserved.
Town Planner Martha Taylor said placing a parcel with the Witchstone under the commission’s care is the solution that is “probably the most appropriate and least risky.”
Because the stone is considered a historic asset, it is “the only option that guarantees the town control over it going forward,” Taylor stated.
Under state law, any historical commission may acquire the fee or lesser interest in real or personal property of historic significance in the name of the town “by gift, purchase, grant, bequest, devise, lease or otherwise … and may manage the same … .”
The restriction on the land would eventually be included in the deed for Lot 7.
The 4-foot stone was chiseled in 1723 by Robert Mullicken Sr., a gravestone carver from Bradford – the same artisan that “A Visitor’s Guide to Historic Newbury” identifies as creator of the historic Boston Post Road milestones.
Now part of a wall running along the easterly perimeter of the Coleman Road property, the old carving was initially placed within a walkway that led to a manse owned by the Dummers –one of the wealthiest families in Newbury in the 17th and 18th centuries.
Mullicken also carved a doorway stone for the house known as “The Mother Stone,” which is now part of a collection of stones from Newbury on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
The intent of the open space residential development bylaw is to incentivize developers to seek more flexible and creative ways to develop land that encourages less housing sprawl; preserves open space, forests and agricultural land; and enhances the town’s character.
Zahoruiko received approval for two additional lots beyond what he would receive under a regular subdivision plan because of the amount of land he is donating.
