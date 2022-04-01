On this day in 1834, John Dean & Son advertised an assortment of agricultural tools recently received from the “Agricultural Wearhouse” in Boston. Starting with Howard’s Improved patent cast iron ploughs, he moved on to Willis’ improved patent straw cutter, Goodyear’s best steel hay and manure forks, Ames’ cast steel and common shovels and much more. Find them at No. 3 East Row, Market Square.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
